Singer Fantana has turned heads on social media with steamy photos wearing a see-through black outfit

She flaunted her glowing beauty and massive hour-glass figure in the eye-popping fitting outfit on Instagram

Personalities in the entertainment scene and fans of the No Dulling singer reacted with compliments

Former Rufftown Records singer, Fantana, known in real life as Francine Koffie, has turned heads with steamy photos showing her curves in a black see-through outfit.

The singer matched her look with a silver purse with black designs that coordinated with her appearance in the snaps on social media.

Fantana flexed her confidence and eye-popping hour-glass figure in the attention-grabbing images, causing several fans to gush over her flawless beauty.

Photos of the Ghanaian singer Fantana. Source: Fantana

Source: Instagram

Social media reactions

Besides her fans, some personalities in the entertainment sector also commented on her recent Instagram photos.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the reactions below:

Actress and socialite Shugatiti said:

''My baby ❤️.''

Freakylord commented:

''Capo where’s the new song you promised .''

Mercybrown842 said:

''Is your princess sexy .''

Kojohearts commented:

''This country doesn’t deserve this hottie.''

Candymaraji said:

''Queen and more.''

Nanaekua31

''Goddess. I love her so much.''

