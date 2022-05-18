Late Kumawood actor Osei Tutu' mother has narrated the circumstances of her son's death in a video

The tearful mother disclosed that her son was down with a sickness that made it impossible for him to eat adding that a spiritualist removed nine pins from Tutu's throat

Osei Tutu passed away in the morning on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his hometown of Sakra Wonoo in the Ashanti Region

The mother of late Kumawood actor Osei Tutu broke down in tears as she spoke about her son's untimely death.

Tutu, one of the longest-serving Kumawood actors and a personal friend to Ras Nene, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2021.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Tutu passed away in his hometown of Sakra Wonoo in the Ashanti region.

The news of his death surprised many people as he was not known to have fallen ill. But it has turned out he was sick for some time.

Tutu's mother details the actor's sickness

Speaking in an interview with GhPage's Kojo Rashad, the deceased actor's mother who shares a striking resemblance with him indicated that her son was sick for about three weeks.

According to her, a few weeks ago, she spoke with her Tutu on phone and realised he was not well so she asked her last-born son to go and bring him (Tutu) from Old Tafo.

When Tutu came, he was sent to the hospital and given a drip because he had become frail. She added that Tutu was complaining of pains in his throat and thus could not eat nor drink for most of the time he was sick.

After the drip was administered, Tutu was discharged from the hospital and taken to his father's house in the town.

Spiritual angle to Tutu's death

The bereaved mother revealed that there might have been a spiritual angle to the death of Tutu.

She explained that her son once intimated to her that his ailment was due to 'juju' performed against him by some of his colleagues.

The mother added that Tutu and his younger brother went to see a spiritualist and he removed nine needles from the deceased's throat. She said Tutu's brother confirmed this to her.

