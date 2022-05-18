22-year-old Aliyu John, a young man from Nigeria who was caught after he stole a phone in Ghana has apologized

In a new video that has surfaced online, the gentleman was seen expressing remorse to the owner of the device

Interestingly, the phone Aliyu stole belonged to Ghana's famous dancing referee called Somo who accepted the apology

Aliyu John, a 22-year-old Nigerian gentleman who was recently caught stealing in a Ga community in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana has now apologized to the owner of the item he picked.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Aliyu was apprehended after stealing an officer's phone and was almost beaten by people of the community until he and one other fellow stepped in and instead made the thief do community work.

Aliyu was made to clean a gutter

Aliyu who said he hails from Ogun state in Nigeria was seen in the latest video with his hands together as he expressed remorse to Referee Somo, the popular football match official to whom the stolen phone belonged.

Nigerian Boy Apologises After Stealing In Accra

Source: Facebook

Social media reactions

After viewing the video, a user named Derrick Devlin Darlington said:

Best video of the year....this is truly touching.For all the guys who stood for this guy I applaud you.You have done what God himself will be so proud of.Greater thanks bross.

Nii Nortey Adom mentioned:

Great, no bad treatments to him. Love to you guys Gamei. The politicians must creat more jobs, introduce minimum wages to unemployment, elderly people, handicapés,single parents then social protection for all Africans, this measures will prevent people from stealing aswell. The systèm of government and governance must change completly in this African continent.Am proud of you guys Gamei for showing goodness .

Comfort Kpokpo stated:

It's really great work, I really appreciate this, may all learn from this , killing a thief is not the best sometimes it's hunger and extreme poverty,let's see them as ourselves.

Watch the video of Aliyu apologizing below

Video of thief forced to sing after he was caught stealing at UEW central campus pops up

In a separate story, a young man was forced to display his singing prowess by some students after he was caught stealing at the central campus of the University of Education, Winneba.

This alleged thief who appears to be in his late 20s was made to sing hymns after the students who are residents of the Alpha B Hostel caught him stealing.

YEN.com.gh gathers that students on the central campus of the university have been complaining about the activities of burglars.

Source: YEN.com.gh