Actress and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has excited fans with photos donning a revealing yellow beachwear

The movie star flaunted her beauty and curves in the see-through outfit as she walked by the shoreline at the beach

Personalities in the entertainment scene and several fans of the actress have showered her with compliments as they gushed over her looks

Photos of Sandra Ankobiah. Source: Sandra Ankobiah

Source: Instagram

Enjoying peace of mind

The actress uploaded two sizzling snaps and captioned them as:

''The ocean breeze puts my mind at ease. ''

Personalities in the entertainment scene and several fans of the actress, famed for her travels to luxurious places for relaxation, have showered her with compliments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media comments

Singer Sister Deborah wrote:

''I wish I was the coconut .''

Nataliamcphilliamy commented:

''Yes ooo, ahuofe sister Sandra Ankobiah. Besides, you are looking so much sweet and beautiful with it please.''

Stayricch19 commented:

Ste_vano31 said:

''Gh Minister for Enjoyment and Relaxation❤️❤️❤️❤️.''

Yung__wurld said:

''I like the second coconut in the second slide .''

Ishmaelotoo indicated:

''Eeish always on a tour anyway I love that view❤️❤️.''

Faisalbabajallo added:

''Beautiful but you alone ❤️❤️.''

Andresakowuah commented:

''This lady is beautiful.''

Source: YEN.com.gh