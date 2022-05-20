Dome-Kwabenya MP and Gender Minister Adwoa Safo has splashed big money her son with Kennedy Agyapong as he celebrated his birthday

Adwoa Safo bought a convertible Chevrolet Corvette which is estimated to cost over GHC500,000 for the boy, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong

The proud mother who is n the United States with her children shared videos of the moment Kelvin received his birthday gift

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong's son, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong, has received a massive gift on his birthday.

Kelvin, one of the two children of Adwoa Safo and Ken Agyapong, recently turned a year older and she decided to spoil him. She got him a brand new Chevrolet Corvette.

It is not known when the car was handed over to Kelvin but the mother shared videos of Kelvin's new car on social media on Wednesday, May 18.

Adwoa Safo has splashed money to buy a car for her son with Kennedy Agyapong Photo source: Sarah Adwoa Safo

Source: Facebook

The videos sighted on her Facebook page shows the car to be grey in colour. In the videos, Kelvin is seen standing beside the car as he received it from the seller and went ahead to test it.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A happy Adwoa Safo is heard passing commentary about the car in the background. The seller then pushed to give her the documents to the car.

Sharing the videos, the Minsiter for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, described the car as the perfect gift for her son's birthday.

"Kelvin's Perfect Birthday Gift...," she said.

Chevrolet Corvette costs over GHC460,000 ($60,000)

Checks by YEN.com.gh indicate that Adwoa Safo might be paying over GHC500,000 for her son's perfect birthday gift.

According to the Chevrolet, the latest Corvette model's selling price starts from 60 thousand dollars which is about 466,000 thousand cedis at current exchange rates.

It is understood that convertible models like Kelvin's own costs slightly higher and stands in the regions of 68 thousand dollars. (GHC528,000).

Proud mum Adwoa Safo gushes as her son with Ken Agyapong excels in US school

Menawhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Adwoa Safo was a happy motheras her son, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong, excelled. Kelvin, made his mother proud as he delivered a powerful speech in school.

The handsome-looking boy who lives and schools in the United States recently addressed his school's Students Council. His speech, a very impressive one, caught social media attention.

Source: YEN.com.gh