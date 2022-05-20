Kimberly Alarcon of Wallkill, New York, and her husband, John Alarcon, have welcomed their third pair of twins

The two, who are parents to eight children, welcomed their bundles of joy at Westchester Medical Center in the United States of America

The new mom has revealed that she was able to navigate through several challenges to give birth

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A couple, Kimberly Alarcon and her husband, John Alarcon, has welcomed their third pair of twins at Westchester Medical Center in the United States of America.

The Wallkill, New York couple is already parents to eight children, including their three-year-old foster child.

Kimberly, 37, and her husband, 43, are parents to Brittney, 17, Sarah, 13, Hunter, 10, twins Zachary and Zoey, 6, twins Oliver and Olivia, 4, and their nephew, who they are fostering, according to Good Morning America.

Photos of Kimberly Alarcon and her babies. Source: Good Morning America

Source: UGC

Delivering through CS

For the past 17 years, the couple has welcomed children every three years. They welcomed fraternal twin girls Kenzy and Kenzley recently.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kimberly gave birth to the twins by Caesarean section because one of the girls was in a breech position. The twin girls, whose names were inspired by their Aunt Kizzy's name, are doing great.

Speaking about her childbirth experience, Kimberly said:

''I experienced hypertension, I fell, broke my ankle, went through some oral surgeries that just I couldn’t even be put to sleep for so … it was just one thing, one hit after another.

''And not only that, I can barely walk with this pregnancy because I carried really bad than I normally would.''

See the photos below:

Photo of Kimberly and her babies. Source: Good Morning America

Source: UGC

Photo of Kimberly's babies. Source: Good Morning America

Source: UGC

Ghanaian Woman Becomes First-Time Mother after Welcoming Quadruplets

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a 46-year-old Ghanaian woman, Juana Antwi, has become a first-time mother after delivering adorable quadruplets that include two boys and two girls.

Juana and her husband Peter Afriyie Kwarteng, a 66-year-old-old pensioner turned farmer, welcomed the four babies in 2021 at Offinso Asamankama in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Juana revealed that her first child died before labour some 10 years ago and had since dreamed of becoming a parent.

Woman Becomes First-Time Mother after Welcoming Her First Daughter at 50

Also, a Greensboro-based woman in North Carolina, Dr Susie Troxler, has become a first-time mom after welcoming her first daughter at age 50.

Dr Susie and her significant other Tony Troxler, 61, told WFMY News that their fertility journey to have a baby began decades ago.

Dr Susie started soon after she married her husband Tony in 2008. Speaking to WFMY News about the miracle birth of their baby girl, Dr Susie revealed that soon after they got married, they thought they'd get pregnant like most people.

Source: YEN.com.gh