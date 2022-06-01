Kourtney Kardashian has always been about doing things her own way.

As the oldest of five girls, this Kardashian never let her sister's countless marriages pressure her to tie the knot.

And while things looked promising for a few years with the father of her children, Scott Disick, it seems true love came in the form of a free-spirited drummer and the new blended family they would make together.

Let's take a closer look at Kourtney Kardashian's relationships.

Kourtney Kardashian has had some difficult relationships. Images: Getty

Scott Disick: Kourtney's forever soulmate

Kourt and Scott have an insanely long relationship history. The former flames actually met in Mexico in 2006 when Joe Francis, the creator of Girls Gone Wild threw a party for all his notable celebrity friends. From that day on it seems romance quickly blossomed between the young lovebirds and Scott Disick would even feature on the family's reality show the very next year.

Since 2007 fans have been watching the couple together on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and for a while it looked like they were absolutely inseparable. The close-knit Kardashian clan welcomed Scott unlike any other family boyfriend, inviting him on overseas trips and genuinely including him as a member of the household.

But things took a turn for the worse and in March 2008 Kourtney would accuse Scott of cheating for the first of many times. On the Season 2 premiere of KUWTK, Kourtney actually found texts from another woman on his phone, US Weekly reports.

After dumping the serial cheater, the couple announced they'd reconciled in August of 2009. Kourtney welcomed their first child, Mason just a few short months later and despite the relationship drama, she gushed about the joys of becoming a mother:

"I love being pregnant. I feel like it's going by too fast. It is the best thing that's happened to me. It's such a spiritual thing happening in your body," she told the publication.

Over the course of their 9-year long relationship, the couple has welcomed two more beautiful children- a daughter named Penelope and a little boy named Reign. However, Scott's continued struggles with drugs, alcohol and multiple counts of infidelity have made a healthy relationship impossible.

In 2015 the couple officially spilt for good and embarked on a new journey of friendship and co-parenting for the sake of their kids, Harpers Baazar reports.

Younes Bendjima: The model with a wandering eye

Between 2017 and 2018 Kourtney briefly dated boxer-turned-model, Younes Bendjima. It was a serious cougar situation as Kardashian was a whopping 14-years older than her boy toy!

Still, things seemed great for the couple until pictures of Younes cuddling up to a mystery woman in Mexico were leaked to the paparazzi, Capital FM reports.

Scott tries to bond with Younes in the most inappropriate way

Younes and Disick actually had social media users laughing in 2021 when Scott tried to have a little keke in the DMS about Kourtney's new boyfriend, Travis Barker.

Scott appeared to be insulting Kourtney's new relationship and he felt the amount of PDA was just super inappropriate, People reports. But Younes was definitely not up for the wanna-be bromance.

Check out the savage texts below:

Travis Barker: It's all love & rock n roll

Travis and Kourtney have known one another since the early 2000s but it sounds like the Blink-182 drummer had eyes for Kim Kardashian in the beginning. At the time, Travis was dating heiress, Paris Hilton so naturally, the friends ran in similar circles.

“How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy," he said at the time.

He even claims to have given Kim advice when she was originally approached by Ryan Seacrest for the launch of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Years later, Kourtney and Travis sparked dating rumours when they were spotted out and about in Malibu grabbing lunch together, Glamour reports. It's alleged the couple have been friends "for years."

Things get Insta-serious in January 2021 when Travis drops a rose emoji under one of Kourtney's selfies. Social media sleuths also caught the couple posting similar looking pictures from a corner of Kris Jenner's house.

Just a month later, the couple goes Instagram official posting one another on February 17th. The rocker and his new lady even go on an adorable 'double-date' with Meghan Fox and fellow rockstar boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

That same year, the notoriously affectionate lovebirds announce their engagement. A year and three weddings later, the amazing rebel couple has been keeping us on our toes with their every move. As previously seen on The Kardashians, the couple in their 40s are currently trying for a child together.

The journey to true love has always been a little unconventional for the oldest Kardashian sister. But, despite the bumps in the road, we're glad to finally see Kourtney happy in a relationship.

