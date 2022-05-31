A man has shared a photo of his wedding invite and gleefully gave details of how he and his lover met on the Linkedin platform

The beautiful couple has scheduled their wedding for 17th June 2022 at the Bahia grand principle runaway bay, Jamaica

The post made lots of people happy as many did not think they could create such connections on the platform. Some even asked him to show them the way

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young Ghanaian man has expressed joy about a new development in his life; he's getting married. It's not always you hear people getting married through the help of LinkedIn, which makes his story quite unique.

Emmanuel Obeng, the man of the moment in January 2021 sent a beautiful goodwill message to his beloved Jody-Ann Smith and that was the beginning of their happy union.

Photo: Emmanuel Obeng and Jody-Ann Smith wedding invite Source: Emmanuel Obeng

Source: UGC

He said to her:

I hope you are well. Happy New Year to you and your family! I pray God exceeds all your expectations, and establishes all your thoughts In Jesus Name. Have a prosperous and fulfilled 2021! God bless you

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Jody said she found the message thoughtful and had initially been on his page as she admired his positive and godly quotes and through that they became friends.

She said they kept in touch with each other frequently and discussed various topics including bible debates.

Jody and Obeng finally met in person when Jody came to Ghana for the Christmas holidays, she said she came to Ghana single and left an engaged woman!

Social Media Reacts To Beautiful LinkedIn Couple

Emmanuel Afornu wished them well as he said:

Marriage is a blessing therefore I ask God to bless your union. No weapon forms against you should prosper.

Stella ⭐️ Da Silva was happy for their union as she said:

Many congratulations to you both Emmanuel Obeng ! This is why I get so angry when people say LinkedIn isn’t a dating site. It isn’t but it doesn’t mean people don’t meet on here, fall in love and go on to form long lasting relationships.

Taiwo Isaiah Owonifari was also of the view that LinkedIn is not just for formal purposes:

And some will say Linkedln is strictly for business and professionals forgetting there are professionals here still in search for a good partner.

Link to post

Video of Unhappy Bride Walking With Her Husband At Their Wedding Stirs Reactions: “Who Is Forcing Who?”

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about an unhappy bride. A video of a bride who seemed gloomy as she walked alongside her husband at their traditional wedding has sparked reactions online.

In the clip, the couple was in the company of the bridesmaid and the groomsman, and two other men during the occasion.

Source: YEN.com.gh