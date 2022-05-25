TikToker Giuseppe D'anna, aka Milina Gatta, has been parading his 76-year-old lover on social media, attracting criticism

The 19-year-old is madly in love with his Mzungu wife and recentl y proposed to her, and she is over the moon

Videos of the lovebirds spending quality time together and Milina showing off gifts from his bae have gone viral, with many claiming he's after her money

The couple's 57 years age gap has been a topic of discussion on social media but has given critics a deaf ear

A 19-year-old man Giuseppe D'anna identified as Milina Gatta on TikTok has been trending after sharing videos with his older lover.

Milina Gatta 19, and his 76-year-old lover are madly in love. Photo: Milina Gatta.

The man is madly in love with his 76-year-old lover and have been serving couple goals to the annoyance and amusement of many.

Love is blind

Videos of the lovebirds enjoying quality moments together have gone viral, and many have criticised Milina, claiming he is after the old woman's money, but he denied it, saying their relationship was purely based on love.

The young man recently proposed to his Mzungu lover and even shared a video from their engagement party, garnering over 1.4 million views.

In another video, the man flaunted several gifts he received from his woman, leaving many dying of jealous.

Social media fans have been trolling the couple, referring to Milina's lover as his grandmother but despite the hateful comments, they are still in love.

