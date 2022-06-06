Highlife artiste, Kofi Kinaata, has revealed that getting into politics is not part of his future endeavours

Highlife artiste, Kofi Kinaata, has disclosed that venturing into politics is not part of his future ambitions.

He added that he cannot handle the heat that comes with holding such positions since he cares so much about his family.

Kofi Kinaata.

Source: Instagram

In an interview on Cape Coast based Kastle FM, he said he doesn’t have the heart to take the verbal abuse that comes with the role, which may extend to his parents especially his mother.

“They will insult my mother so I beg you to leave me out of politics because in my hometown where I come from politics isn’t about facts.

He added that:

“What you are saying might be true about a certain issue and everyone knows it’s true but because of partisanship they’ll say it’s not true.

Such persons are criticised and verbally abused a lot in the society with the current economic hardships and poor infrastructure in the country.

The 'Thy Grace' hitmaker shared that if he is ridiculed by ordinary Ghanaians, he wouldn't be bothered. However, if such ridicules involve his mother especially, it might not sit down well with him.

“Insulting me personally won’t bother me much but extending it to my parents who might have lived a life that no family member of yours can come closer to but because I’m into politics that’s why you’ll insult them.”

