Actress Nadia Buari has congratulated John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty, on getting their first daughter and second child

The actress who shared pregnancy photos of Dumelo's wife also promised to shower love on the baby girl

Dumelo and Gifty announced unveiled their baby girl who was born exactly one year ago today with lovely photos and videos

Ghanaian actress has reacted to the news that her colleague, John Dumelo, and his wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo (nee Nkornu), have a daughter together.

Dumelo and Gifty surprised Ghanaians on Friday, June 10, 2022, when they announced that they had a second child, a baby girl.

The proud parents took to their various social media pages to share images of the adorable little girl. Gifty even shared photos from the days of her pregnancy.

Nadia Buari has congratulated the Dumelos Photo source: @johndumelo1

Following the revelation, Nadia has taken to social media to rejoice with Dumelo and his wife who happens to be the actress' friend.

She shared pregnancy photos of Gifty looking gorgeous in a brown maternity dress. In her caption to the photos, Nadia hailed Gifty's looks during her pregnancy. She also promised to shower the baby with love just like she has for the mother.

"My baby had another baby.. yaayyyy. You make pregnancy look so gorgeous. I’m so thrilled to join you in welcoming your little princess. I can’t wait to shower her with all my love and watch her grow into the outstanding person she has been destined to become. Congratulations @missgeeonly. I love ya’ll," her caption to the photos read.

John Dumelo shares 1st-ever video of the pretty daughter

Meanwhile, Dumelo has also shared a video of himself and his son braiding the hair of the little girl in celebration of her first birthday.

The video from Dumelo has surprised many of his followers while others celebrated the girl's new age.

