Ghanaian fashion icon, Richard Brown popularly known as Osebo The Zaraman has shown that he can rock a pair of trousers with elegance.

The fashion mogul is known for always breaking barriers when it comes to male fashion. He is always spotted styling skirt and wraps which is commonly worn by the opposite gender.

Osebo The Zaraman. Photo @osebo_thezaraman

Source: Instagram

In the first photo, Osebo is seen wearing a pair of yellow chinos paired with a black tuxedo. The props in the photo; the traditional telephone, and the suitcase brought so much life into his look.

He wore a yellow and black ombre pair of shoes that complimented the colours of his attire.

In the next photo, he wore an all-orange kaftan with a pair of orange trousers. He wore a black fedora hat to highlight his looks.

He carried a black purse, a wrist watch with an orange band as well as African beads on his other wrist to complete his look.

It was an all-black Fendi look in this photo. He wore a black inner shirt and he covered up with a black suit with Fendi prints lined up at the notched collar.

He wore black sunglasses and carried a Fendi lady's bag to compliment his outfit.

This casual look saw Osebo rock a pair of boots with a long-sleeved animal-pattern-like shirt. He paired his shirt with brown trousers. To show off in his outfit, he opened the buttons of his shirt to create a V-shaped neck t-shirt.

Peole react to Osebo photos wearing trousers

princybright:

Classic man ❤️

np_boaful:

This drip is serious.. Indeed combination is always a calculation ❤️✅

empress_sherac:

I like your outfit.

ohmsstone:

Lit Combination

i_love_truckn:

This is super beautiful.

lizzyaddai:

I Like This Outfit Looks Fabulous on you

gaiseyeliz900:

Always on point

princeo_jnr:

Combination is a calculation

