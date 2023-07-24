Ghanaian TV personality Serwaa Amihere is the embodiment of beauty with brains as she runs several businesses while owning her spot on TV

The gorgeous news anchor currently has three thriving business ventures to her name, some she runs with her sister

Serwaa Amihere is also one of the known faces of Ghanaian brands, with her face plastered all over Accra on huge billboards

We have compiled a list of businesses Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere would run if she went off our TV screens.

Serwaa Amihere is trending after news of her alleged resignation broke out on Twitter.

Although Nana Aba Anamoah, General Manager of GHOne TV, and Serwaa Amihere have denied the latter's resignation claims, many people wonder what is next for Serwaa if she leaves GHOne.

Hair extensions business

Serwaa Amihere and her sister, Maame Gyamfuaa, run one of Ghana's most exclusive, luxurious hair extension venture brands, Oh My Hair. Maame Gyamfuaa, who specialises in wig making, handles the installation of elegant creations on their clients' heads.

Office and Co by SA

The TV personality turned her fashion hobby into a money-churning venture. Serwaa Amhiere launched her clothing brand on August 28, 2022, with a pop-up shop inside the Kempinski Hotel.

The modern corporate women's wear brand started a collection of thirty-two different stunning design pieces purposefully crafted for the ambitious and distinguished woman.

Oh My Hair Beauty Parlour

Recently, Serwaa Amihere and her sister's hair extensions business has extended into an opulent beauty salon. One of their key offering, the goat milk and honey pedicure, got people talking after it popped up online.

Oh My Hair beauty parlour can be found in East Legon, one of the most expensive neighbours in Ghana.

Ambassadorial deals handled by Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere has cultivated a large following on her various social media platforms. Thus, it is no surprise that she keeps getting booked by top companies for her services.

In May 2023, Serwaa Amihere announced that she was still the face of Flora Tissue as the company renewed its contract with her.

The TV personality also promotes BB Nutricals Apple Cider Vinegar capsules on her Instagram page.

Sky Water ads run by Serwaa Amihere give her social media page a refreshing vibe.

Not forgetting Top Choco's loyalty to the Serwaa Amihere brand.

