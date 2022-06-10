A young lady shared a photo of her 88-year-old father and the man's handsome look has broken the internet

The man looks completely flawless in a fit body with sparkling white hair adorning his head like pieces of silver

The photo of the cute man has sparked mixed reactions on Twitter where it was shared, with many wishing him many more years

A young lady named Blair LM Kelley has shared a photo of her handsome father who is 88-years-old.

The old man looks completely ageless and flawless and his photo has broken the internet.

Many say the man looks young and fit. Photo credit: @profblmkelley.

He does not look his age

Many internet users who came across the photo are of the opinion that he does not look his age.

The young lady who shared the photo did not say if her father exercises to keep fit. With his fit looks, the man could pass for a sports person. The man looks strong and agile in his well-fitted clothes.

All the physical features, including his silvery-white hair, all combine to make him look exceptionally elegant.

Sharing the photo, Blair wrote:

"My dad is looking pretty good for an 88th birthday!!! He was always good looking but I think it’s the full head of white hair and chocolate skin combination that have him looking extra sharp."

See her full tweet below:

Twitter users react

@Poneil69 commented:

"If I reach 88, and look this good, I'll have a wee smug grin on my face too. Happy birthday to him!"

@TyMcKinnie said:

"88th?! What’s his secret? Skincare routine? Diet? I need EVERYTHING."

@AnastasiaBrath7 remarked:

"88 where???? Your dad is a classic example of “Black don’t crack”."

Ageless RMD shares a throwback photo of him and Pete Edochie

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo shared a throwback photo of him and Pete Edochie.

The photos of the ageless actor and the legendary Pete sparked massive social media reactions.

The two veterans posed together in the photo which later went viral as he asked fans to guess the movie set.

