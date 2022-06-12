Nana Aba Anamoah throws out rumours of her leaving EIB Network to Chairman Wontumi's media station

A young man with the Twitter handle, @EdinamNkunu, shared a story from Ghana Celebrities who reported the news

However, the young man has apologized to Nana Aba Anamoah after she termed the news as 'foolish story'

General Manager GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah has shut down news reported by the popular Ghanaian website, Ghana Celebrities.

The news outlet reported that Nana Aba Anamoah would be following Delay's lead in joining Wontumi Radio and Movement TV owned by Ghanaian business mogul, Chairman Wontumi.

Delay, Chairman Wontumi, and Nana Aba Anamoah. Photo Source: @delayghana @thenanaaba

Upon seeing a link to the story being shared on Twitter, the ace journalist of EIB Network responded by saying:

Foolish Story

As this story was being written, the story had not been taken down and neither had Ghana Celebrities issued a public apology for reporting the fake news.

However, the person who shared the story on Twitter, @EdinamNkunu, has issued a public apology to Nana Aba Anamoah. He stated that it was unintentional and he usually shares stories from that particular website.

Oh! Yawa o. Lol. I automatically tweet news feed from http://ghanacelebrities.com. it wasn't intentional. I'm sorry about this @thenanaaba.

People react to fake news of Nana Aba Anamoah moving to Wontumi Radio and Movement TV

@AnkuPaakwasi:

Lol bloggers need to know their facts before giving out false info

@Legendaryvc1:

The name of the account is a proper indication that the person will publish fake and foolish story

@OndiroOganga:

The violence I signed up for on twitter

@Blaze6912:

Here we go Nana Aba to Wontumi Fm for 80million pounds Is she going to be the new Harry Maguire

@edemr45apture:

@thenanaaba pls take it easy on him...

