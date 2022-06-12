Acclaimed Ghanaian presenter Delay has flaunted her fashion qualities and adorable figure in an eye-catching video

The media personality and award-winning show host flexed her confidence and backside as she posed for the camera

While some fans complimented her impressive fashion sense, others gushed over her massive curves

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, known popularly as Delay, has flaunted her fashion qualities and adorable figure in a video.

The famous host of The Delay Show flexed her confidence and backside as she posed to be video-recorded.

The acclaimed media personality sported a sleeveless flower-themed outfit and black hair extensions. Her face beat was flawless.

Photos of Ghanaian presenter Delay. Source: Delay

Source: Instagram

While some fans complimented Delay's impressive fashion sense, others gushed over her massive curves.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Ghanaians react on social media

Linafabrics commented:

''Please give us a new phrase. They want to steal our #Obiaa Boaaa.''

Iamnanaafrah89 said:

''I love you ❤️❤️❤️#obiaa boa.''

Cuucua commented:

''Delay woho twa tis3 blade! Aaaahhhh n’adzeeennn!''

Thevoicefamily1 said:

''Dear sister, you are a great woman in our land and young upcoming ladies want to become like you so please don't allow any other people to let you down. God is your pillar. Stay blessed always .''

Teena.marley commented:

''Duabo biaa nka adakamu.''

Baby_shot_it said:

''Enjoy Your Life Wai.''

Maameabenaanyarko commented:

''Presenter mu shata.''

Yolo_greatness said:

''Sister Afia Deloris wo ho twa wate.''

Source: YEN.com.gh