Actress Nana Ama McBrown in a TikTok video, happily danced and ate a large plate of jollof rice, chicken and salad

The actress wore an elegant blue dress as she enjoyed her meal in the comfort of her large compound

Fans of the actress were in love with her as they watched the video and showered her with praise

Popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown shared a happy moment with her fans on TikTok.

Ghanaian Actress Nana Ama McBrown with her large plate of food. Photo Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: TikTok

In a joyful video, she danced and enjoyed a big plate of tasty jollof rice, chicken and salad. Dressed in a beautiful blue dress, she had her meal in the comfort of her large compound.

Nana Ama McBrown's excitement was contagious as she could not stop smiling while eating the flavourful meal. The plate of steaming jollof rice came with juicy chicken and fresh salad. With each bite, the actress' smile grew bigger, showing how much she was enjoying the tasty food.

To satisfy her thirst and make the meal even better, the happy actress took sips from a bowl of soup and later added a glass of Coke. Nana Ama McBrown took her time to enjoy the delicious food and drink.

Fans of the actress could not help but express their love and support after watching the video. They were charmed by her infectious happiness and gave her lots of compliments. Nana Ama McBrown's video once again proved why she is so adored in the entertainment world.

The beautiful surroundings of her large yard made the moment even more special. Nana Ama McBrown not only showed off her dancing skills but also showed how much she appreciated the little good things in life.

Nana Ama McBrown wins hearts

Official-Ohemaapapabigh❤️ commented:

Who else watched it multiple times with a smile on their face…@Nana A. McBrown mummy you are a whole F mood

Abbysssimons wrote:

I now understand why u get all the ambassadorial deals and adverts. You are talented

KOBY TIKTOK said:

@awwwww may God of Abraham continue to bless you dear Nana Ama McBrown. I love you ❤️ more

Another time McBrown ate a large amount of food

In another story, a video of Nana Ama McBrown eating tuo zafi with her crew from Onua TV melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

She called on other members of her team to join her as she enjoyed the meal with utmost seriousness.

Numerous people have spoken about how humble she was to have shared the meal with others.

Source: YEN.com.gh