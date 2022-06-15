Agradaa Exposes Joyce Blessing, Drops Video Of Gospel Singer Drinking Alcohol As Boyfriend Ditches Her
- Gospel singer Joyce Blessing has landed in new controversy as a video of her looking drunk and behaving abnormally surfaces online
- The video shows Blessing gulping down alcohol from a bottle of wine and confessing her love for an unknown man
- Agradaa who shared the video claimed Joyce Blessing had been left heartbroken after a man she left her husband for also ditched her
Repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Mama Pat, has hit hard at gospel singer Joyce Blessing in a new video.
Agradaa who has been in banter with Blessing has released a video of the singer in a seemingly drunken state.
In the video which was shown during a recent Facebook live video by Agradaa, Joyce Blessing is seen holding a bottle of what Agradaa claims to b red wine
The singer who is in a seemingly drunken state took sips from the bottle and was heard professing her love for someone she did not mention.
According to Agradaa who was running commentary on the video, Joyce Blessing had been left heartbroken after realising that her boyfriend also had another lover.
Agradaa claimed that Blessing had gone to visit the boyfriend but met his lover who beat her up. It was out of her pain that she went to drink and record the video to be sent to the guy.
But the video found its way to who Agradaa stated that the guy in question was the same person who Blessing left her husband for.
Agradaa had been angered by a video of Blessing 'mocking' her over recent rants about her husband.
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported Nana Agradaa, had angrily blasted Mona Gucci for allowing some people to criticise her
Mona Gucci's last show on Onua TV had her panellists seriously criticising Agradaa as they discussed issues concerning her marriage
However, Agradaa thought Mona Gucci should not have allowed that on her show because she has benefitted from her money in the form of rent payment
