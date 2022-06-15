A financially disadvantaged widow, Joana, fell to her knees and broke down in tears as she received GH¢450

Crime Check Foundation handed over the amount to the Ghanaian woman while she was recounting her struggles as a widow and single mother of three

The market woman revealed in an interview that a task force seized her items while her husband battled ill health before he passed

A financially deprived Ghanaian widow and mother of three, only identified as Joana, expressed intense gratitude as she received GH¢450 from a local charity.

The resident of Chorkor, a fishing village and a neighbourhood in Accra Metropolis District in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, fell to her knees and wept.

In an interview on the Charity Series of Crime Check Foundation, Joana revealed that she took a loan of GH¢1,000 to invest in her business but a task force seized her goods for selling at a prohibited section on a pavement in the market.

The beleaguered woman mentioned that the incident happened when her husband, with whom she had three children, was battling ill health.

Show of intense emotions

Joana stated that one of her kids dropped out of the university after her husband passed because of financial constraints.

The video capturing the moment the woman fell to her knees as she received GH¢450 has evoked emotions online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Netizens react to touching video

Linda Oteng commented:

''I can't control my tears, oh God .''

Sorfo maame commented:

''So all these people are also praying to God to have mercy on them while they don't have mercy on others.''

Earl Owusu said:

''Hmmm, life and its mystery. I feel their pains, sometimes 1 cedi means alot, one day when is well for me I would love to help so many people as I can cause life isn't easy when u have no one looking up to.''

ADJOUBA BLAY commented:

''God richly bless CCF and those who support it is well.''

Maame P Kitchen commented:

''Hmmmm, this is very sad God forgive me if am not grateful.''

