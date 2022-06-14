Traditional priestess-turned-Christian, Nana Agradaa has revealed that her lavish church building cost her GH¢9 Billion

Agradaa now Mama Pat stated that she acquired the church building from well-known Pastor 'Apae Dwell'

Speaking in her local dialect, she made all these and many other revelations in a video which is circulating social media

Traditional priestess-turned-Christian, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa has revealed how much she acquired her new church building.

According to her, she bought the church from well-known Pastor ‘Apae Dwell’ for GH¢9 Billion.

The previous popular fetish priest who has now converted into a Christian noted that her husband is the motivation behind her starting a church, after her transition from the ‘world’ to Christianity.

She called out her husband in an video that is circulating online. Speaking in her local dialect, she said she is hurt that her husband who prides himself as a pastor refused to proceed his pastoral duties in her church.

Nana Agradaa Starts Own Church After Converting To Christianity; Video Pops Up

Former traditional priestess-turned-Christian, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, famed as Nana Agradaa has reportedly started her own church after a video popped up online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, an empty church which looked quite new was seen with a lot of decorations.

According to popular content creator and blogger Maame Ngege, Nana Agradaa who changed her name to Evangelist Mama Pat, had started her own church and was already holding counselling sessions.

After posting the video on her Instagram page, Maame Ngege captioned it:

"Attention Ghana Police Service Cop Nathan Kofi Boakye Ghana Police Service DCOP Nathan Kofi Boakye 4 IGP Must you allow this woman to open a church to scam people again? This is robbing Peter to pay Paul."

Nana Agradaa Arrested By National Security Operatives

A joint team of police and National Security Intelligence operatives together with the National Communications Authority (NCA) on Wednesday picked up the popular priestess for operating two TV stations without a license.

Her two TV stations, Thunder TV and Ice1 TV that allegedly broadcast money-doubling content at Kasoa in the Central Region were shut down.

Before her arrest, Nana Agradaa had always been in the spotlight, recently making the trends due to her war of words on social media with the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Reverend Obofour born Kwaku Agyei Antwi.

