Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy over the weekend, performed at the wedding of Prophet Francis Agyemang, the founder of Grace Family International.

The wedding which was nothing but elegance, saw Obaapa Christy thrill guests as well as the newly wedded couple; Prophet Agyemang and Priscilla Donkor, to some of her greatest hits.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Zionfelixdotcom, the newly wedded couple are seen dancing on the dancefloor as Obaapa Christy sang for them.

While she was performing, guests present at the wedding threw dollars on the bride as well as Obaapa Christy. From the video, you could see the couple swamped in loads of money as they walked and danced on the dollar notes.

The wedding happened live in Kumasi and the social media hashtag uniquely meant for the special occasion was #FRANCILLA2022.

The wedding was an elegant and lavish one from the décor to the outfits both bride and groom wore to grace the occasion. The bride wore a golden star-studded corset gown while the groom wore a black and white tuxedo.

Dancefloor filled with dollars.

