Asamoah Gyan's three children with his estranged wife, Gifty Gyan, have been spotted in a recent video

The video showed Gyan's two boys and a girl hanging out with their mother in a lovely family outing

One thing noticeable in the video is the growth of the children with the first child, Fredrick, growing a moustache like his father

Former Ghana Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan's estranged wife, Gifty Gyan, recently shared a video of a rare family moment.

The video which was first shared on her Instagram page showed Gifty stepping with her children to spend some quality time together.

One of the notable things in the video is how fast Gifty and Gyan's children have grown. Ohemaa, the only girl and last born, already looks like a big girl even though she will turn eight in July.

The second-born, Raphael, has also grown into a big boy with a dreadlocked hairstyle. But it is the firstborn, Fredrick, who has got the most attention.

Fredrick who shares a resemblance with his father in stature may be already nearing his father in height. Apart from his physical growth, Fredrick who is only 15 years old has grown a moustache. Just like his younger brother, the youngster also wears dreadlocks.

Watch the video as reposted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Asamoah Gyan's children's growth amazes fans

The video of Fredrick and his siblings has stirred many reactions from social media users. Many people have been wowed by how big Gyan's children have grown, especially, Fredrick's moustache.

amaanomah_glow said:

"Jnr has moustache already ."

kekeli_akosua said:

"Hey see my babies all grown ❤️❤️❤️."

hajjfawzie said:

"Babe❤️❤️.. see my babies looking so so good."

seysfabrics said:

"Junior and his siblings all grown, where did time go. Hello from Ms. Josephine ❤️."

alwaysohemaa said:

"See my beautiful Hema."

