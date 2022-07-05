2011 TV3 GMB winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, popularly known as Akua GMB, has shared some stunning photos and a video

Akua GMB showed a shapely figure as she rocked see-through beachwear to go for a boat cruise with her friends while vacationing abroad

The video and photos of the former beauty queen have stirred mixed reactions among her followers

Former beauty queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, popularly known as Akua GMB, has dazzled in new photos and a video as she vacations abroad.

The new video and photos show Akua GMB, who is known for always dressing to cover up, going off track. She decided to show some skin this time as she went on a boat cruise.

Akua GMB shows curves in a video from a vacation abroad Photiosource: @iamakuaamoakowaa

Source: Instagram

In the photos shared on her Instagram page, the 2011 TV3 GMB winner is seen wearing mauve-coloured beach wear with a see-through gown covering it. Akua matches her look with a cream-coloured handbag and hat.

Later, Akua was spotted on a boat cruise with a group of friends. Still dressed the same, Akua GMB and her friends jammed to music and had fun on the boat.

Akua GMB's fans react to her curves in video

The video shared by Akua GMB has stirred mixed reactions among her followers. While some think she is looking classy and beautiful, others feel she is exposing too much.

blessed_efya said:

"Please don't expose your body."

albyablord said:

"Royaltyyyyyyy .... Akua got so much CLASSSSSSS."

gifty.debrah said:

"I love natural things. You're truly beautiful and blessed ❤️❤️❤️."

dina.ansah.587 said:

"Someone want to chop but he will not get ."

scent_ani said:

"Eeeeii natural Nkoaaaaa... Shake them off."

pama_onor said:

"You look gorgeous...in love with your outfit ."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Akua GMB and her three children with Dr Kwaku Oteng had flown out of Ghana for a vacation abroad.

The former beauty queen shared photos with the children at the Kotoka International Airport as they readied to leave for the trip.

The photos of Akua and her children stirred loads of reactions from her followers on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh