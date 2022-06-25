Media personality and serial entrepreneur, Delay, has marked her birthday with a stunning photo sporting a stylish embroidery-styled outfit

Personalities in entertainment and media circles and fans have come out in droves to wish her well

Wesleykessegh who reacted with others said, ''Aaawww, my mother, my love. Happy birthday, darling. I love you so much''

TV/radio personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, famously known as Delay blessed eyeballs on Saturday, June 25, with a stunning photo to mark her birthday.

The Ghanaian media colossus turned a new age and kicked off celebrations of the milestone with the image.

Delay was captured sporting a stylish embroidery-themed outfit with a bare front. She added a wristwatch and gold bracelet to enhance her look.

Photos of Delay. Credit: delayghana

Source: Instagram

''THE QUEEN OF BOSS IS CELEBRATING HER BIRTHDAY,'' she captioned the photo.

After sighting the image, media personalities, entertainers, and fans have come out in droves to wish her well.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Ghanaians react to photo

Singer Mzveegh said:

''Happy birthday!!! ❤️.''

Kwaolezzes commented:

''Happy birthday .''

Mask_off_kwame said:

''Happy birthday. #Back to sender.''

Owuracoy commented:

''Happy birthday odzo Bronii. Dzee Dzee.''

Melanated_kvng said:

''Happy Birthday Gh Wendy Williams .''

Wesleykessegh commented:

''Aaawww, my mother, my love ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday darling❤️❤️I love you so much .''

Nana Aba Anamoah at 42

Last week, YEN.com.gh reported that acclaimed media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, kicked off her 42nd birthday celebrations with glorious photos, making bold fashion statements in stunning ensembles.

The General Manage of GHOne TV/Starr FM took to her socials to share images donning different classy outfits with a designer bag to match.

The award-winning media goddess is dominating Ghana's social media today with her breathtaking frames.

Nana Aba Anamoah Says She Can't Be Bullied On Social Media

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Aba Anamoah emphasised that her clap back game is one of the strongest ones could ever find.

The ace journalist has been known to respond to critics who try to attack her on social media.

In an interview with Naa Ashorkor on Between Hours show on Asaase Radio, she said that when one goes after critics, their clap back must be good and has to be good.

Source: YEN.com.gh