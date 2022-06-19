Ace media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has marked her 42nd birthday with stunning photos in breathtaking ensembles

The General Manage of GHOne TV/Starr FM made bold fashion statements to mark her new age today, June 19

Personalities in the entertainment industry and media have gushed over Nana Aba Anamoah as they wish her well

Acclaimed media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has kicked off her 42nd birthday celebrations with glorious photos, making bold fashion statements in stunning ensembles.

The General Manage of GHOne TV/Starr FM took to her socials to share images donning different classy outfits with a designer bag to match.

The award-winning media goddess is dominating Ghana's social media today with her breathtaking frames.

Photos of Nana Aba Anamoah.

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba's face beat for her momentous occasion was flawless in the never-before-seen birthday photos.

Sharing the images on her verified Instagram page, the mother of one said:

''I seem demure, but I pack quite the punch.''

The media colossus deserves all the accolades for her contribution to the media industry and society.

Actress Nadia Buari, GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere, and several other personalities and media outlets have celebrated her.

''Always a delight. Happy birthday beautiful. God will definitely shower you with numerous blessings. I love you. @thenanaaba,'' actress Nadia Buari shared.

Serwaa Amihere said, ''No words, Rosemond. I love you''.

Read some of the comments under Nana Aba Anamoah's post on Instagram below:

Netizens react to Nana Aba's photos.

Iamtimakumkum said:

''Happy birthday big sis. I love you.''

Twice.theblissgh said:

''Happy birthday Miss Anamoah .''

Angie.assan commented:

''A glorious birthday Nana, cheers to a long life with good health .''

Duabena commented:

''Aww happy birthday. My son is also one today.''

Dreyboadu said:

''Happy birthday to the amazing Nana Aba.''

Princessawiyah

''Happy birthday auntie. Love you.''

Teye5485 commented:

''Wow, you look beautiful .''

