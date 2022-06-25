Netizens have reacted to a video of a pretty lady dancing to a song like popular TikToker Bhadie Kelly

Bhadie Kelly most recently trended for days and became a social media viral sensation because of her captivating dance videos

Quaminamp who commented on the lady's video with several others said, ''the small boy really wan bed''

A video of a gorgeous lady gyrating her behind to a tune like sensational TikToker Bhadie Kelly has elicited reactions from several netizens on social media.

The video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of blogger Ghkwaku spotlights the lady and a boy as it begins before she proceeds to shake her body.

The pretty lady sported a leopard-themed straight dress as she dance for the camera.

Photos of lady and Bhadie Kelly. Credit: ghkwaku/Bhadie Kelly (TikTok)

Source: Instagram

While some people observed that the boy in the video needed rest, others said the lady danced better than Kelly.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

How Ghanaians reacted

Quaminamp said:

'' the small boy really wan bed.''

Seaside622 observed:

''A swear sleepy boy .''

Saddiquefriend said:

''Attention on the boy instead hmm.''

Miss_robbie1 commented:

''Pressure paaa ni. Oooh where is the world going to? Must everyone show us what they got. Oooo.''

Bosstress_turkey_wears commented:

''So now tell me where is this kelly she should come n see nyash.''

Triumph_kid17 said:

''No one watched this once if you lie may ur phone get lost.''

kwaku_klewia noted:

''This girl Dey fine pass that small y’all Dey post.''

Ak_jindu said:

''You people do almost everything in front of kids for the internet!''

Source: YEN.com.gh