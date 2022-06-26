Singer Hajia4reall has lived it up after a long countdown in anticipation of her 30th birthday on Sunday, June 26

The Badder Than hitmaker shared visuals sporting an embellished, flowing, bold, bright, and classic gown with sparkly embroidery

Celebrity friends, other personalities in the entertainment sector, and fans have hit the comments section of her Instagram posts to celebrate her new age

Singer and socialite, Hajia4reall, known in real life as Mona Faiz Montrage, has finally ended the long countdown to her birthday with visuals in a high-fashion gown.

The Badder Than hit singer had kept fans eagerly waiting for her special day and ended the anticipation on Sunday, June 26.

The singer donned an embellished, flowing, bold, bright, and classic gown with a touch of sparkly embroidery that perfectly adds to the beauty of the dress.

Photos of Hajia4reall. Source: hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

Hajia4reall first shared a photo to bid her 20s goodbye as she ushered herself into a new age.

''On this day, a queen was born! Here to 30! May my 30’s be full of love, wealth, and happiness. Here to more years #monaat30,'' she wrote on Instagram.

In another post featuring a full-body photo, she said ''to my 20’s thanks for the memories. Here’s to the next chapter''.

Celebrity friends, other personalities in the entertainment industry, and fans have celebrated her new age.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the uplifting comments below:

Ghanaians compliment and wish Hajia4reall well.

Actress Julietibrahim said:

''Happy birthday ❤️.''

Actress/singer Emeliabrobbey said:

''Happy birthday beautiful .''

Comic entertainer Queenafiaschwarzenegger commented:

''Happy birthday.''

Actor Iam_vanvicker commented:

''Happy bday to you .''

TikTok star Jackline_mensah said:

''Happy blessed birthday queen.''

Fan Kofikorsahgh_daterush7 said:

''Happy birthday Hajia Mona Montrage, age with grace and prosperity baby girl.''

Barimah_makeup_artistry commented:

''Happy birthday .''

