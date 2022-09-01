Ghanaian actress and film producer, Benedicta Gafah, celebrated her dirty 30th birthday in grand style on September 1, 2022

The celebrated actress dropped ravishing photos looking elegantly and beautiful as ever as she turned a year older

Gloria Sarfo, Selly Galley, NaaAshorkor and many other friends and fans of hers have thronged the comment section to drop lovely messages

Ghanaian actress and film producer, Benedicta Gafah, celebrated her birthday on September 1, 2022, and she dropped sizzling photos to mark her special day.

Benedicta Gafah. Photo Source: @empress_dictabee

Source: Instagram

Turning 30, she rocked two different outfits for her birthday shoot.

The first photo she dropped saw her clad in red. It was a red gown that dropped from her knees to the floor, forming a circle around her.

She wore a black wig that was tied to the back. Her makeup was perfectly done, which gave her a flawless skin tone.

The gown had a plunging neckline with a tulle covering her cleavage so as not to reveal too much.

For her second look, she slayed in a black and white dress. The plunge neckline of the dress was covered in white beads to add some spark to her overall look.

The dress has a thigh-high cut on the left side of the dress. To avoid showing too much skin, she wore a pair of stockings under the dress.

She wore a pair of silver heels to top her look for this dress. She didn't accessorise her look since she had a number of beads hanging around the plunging neckline of the dress.

Many celebrate Benedicta Gafah on her special day

naa_ashorkor_:

Happy birthday beautiful ❤️

belindadzattah:

Happy birthday baby girl

cookieteegh:

Happy birthday hun

jayanamusic:

Happy birthday pretty goddess age with massive blessings and lonnnnnnnnnnng life ❤️

endtime_bishop_official:

Happy Birthday to you Empresssssss Be Fully Blessed

silvalady_sl:

Happy birthday Obaa Afia papabi ❤️❤️❤️❤️God bless your new age medo

sellygalley:

Happy blessed birthday darling September borns, we truly rock!

she_loves_stonebwoyb:

Chaiiii see my babes. Happy birthday Angel

ebocute_gh:

Grow Gracefully ❤️

pretty_akua_xx:

Pretty you

emeliabrobbey:

Happy birthday beautiful God bless your new age ❤️❤️❤️

gloriaosarfo:

Beautiful Happy blessed birthday to you Bene❤❤

realmercyaigbe:

Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️

_trustiee:

you’re the momentttt!!!!❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh