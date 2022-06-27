Dollar notes were 'rained' on singer Hajia 4Reall at her birthday party when she took to the dancefloor with Mr Nii Armah

The CEO of Quick Holdings, allegedly the partner of the singer, danced with her as Camidoh gave a live performance of his 'Sugarcane' song

Hajia 4Reall marked her 30th birthday in grand style by organizing an extravagant birthday party at the Deicon Events Centre

A video of the CEO of Quick Holdings, Mr Nii Armah Quaye, showering Hajia4Real with dollar notes at her 30th birthday party has surfaced on the internet.

The two, who are alleged to be a couple, were on the dancefloor grooving to Camidoh's live performance of 'Sugarcane' at the occasion.

Circling the 'Badder Than' hitmaker, the smartly suited-up CEO bathed Hajia4Real in dollar notes for about two minutes as she swayed to the soothing voice of Camidoh.

He then proceeded to hug her after he ran out of cash to splash.

Mona and Mr Armah dancing Image source: Gh Kwaku

Hajia4Real, known as Mona Faiz Montrage, celebrated her 30th birthday in grand style over the weekend. The event was held at the De Icon Event Centre in Accra on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Celebrities such as reggae musician Stonebwoy, Camidoh, D-Black, Efya, Shatta Bundle, Gyakie and Okyeame Kwame were in attendance.

There were live performances from Stonebwoy, Camidoh and D-Black as well.

The video has attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Adjoaherself felt Mr Armah could have done better with the 'money showering'

Ghanaians when they r spraying money it like they r scared or thinking of what they gon use to buy waakye the next day, niaja party anka every where is flooded with money they spray in bundles nso our own di33 y3 yi nu one one .. our brothers should show us the way oooo‍♀️

Cardo_gh thought 100 dollars was too much to waste

This abolo guy get too much money cos eii 100 dollars paa oo

Kwamedeutsche held an opinion in contrast with Cardo_gh's

The guy put the rest of the money in his pocket he no wan kill himself

Kojo_peprah argued that the display was not necessary

Quick credit interest is high not knowing he is spending on hajia

Hajia4Real's Daughter Steals Show At Her Mother's Birthday Party

YEN.com.gh can confirm that Naila, daughter of Hajia4Real, was the talk of the day at the socialite's 30th birthday celebration.

Naila wore a pink princess dress and struck model-like poses during the photoshoot sessions. She definitely won the admiration of those present with her dress and posture.

