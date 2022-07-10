Actor Nana Tornado has described the host of UTV's United Showbiz, Nana Ama McBrown, comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, and artiste manager Mr Logic as fools

His comments followed Saturday's edition of the programme, which largely centered on Afia Schwarzenegger and her acrimonious relationship with other personalities

The actor went on to label the host of the show as a hypocrite while calling out the Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Actor Nana Tornado has described media personalities Nana Ama McBrown and Afia Schwarzenegger as fools following Saturday's edition of the United Showbiz.

The controversial actor, who was deeply incensed, took offense at the July 9 programme which largely centered on Afia Schwarzenegger and her bitter relationship with Chairman Wontumi and other entertainers.

Aside from the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), singer Mzbel and actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu were some personalities whose names came up for discussion.

Photo of Nana Tornado descends on McBrown, Mr Logic, and Afia Schwar. Credit: UTV/Nana Torndano

Source: Instagram

According to Nana Tornado, real name Emil Gerald Wood, some of the panellists, particularly Mr Logic and the host, Nana Ama McBrown, were unprofessional with their handling of the show and how they discussed the people whose names came up.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The actor went on to describe Nana Ama McBrown as a hypocrite while calling out the Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson for inviting Afia Schwar to discuss Chairman Wontumi and disrespecting her colleague entertainers.

Watch Nana Tornado's video below:

Angry Afia Schwar Calls Mzbel a Thief; Says She Cursed Her for Claiming She Slept with a Dog for Money

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that comic actress Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, famed as Afia Schwarzenegger, has disclosed that she has invoked curses against singer Mzbel over claims that she slept with a dog for money.

Speaking on the United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown on Saturday, the outspoken media personality recalled when she went viral over the disparaging claims.

Afia Schwar explained that Mzbel, born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, once had an affair with her (Afia Schwar) boyfriend but went ahead to peddle falsehoods about her when she confronted Mzbel about it.

Afia Schwarzenegger Tells Delay She Is Also Tired After Presenter Cried On Live Radio

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Afia Schwarzenegger has replied Deloris Frimpong Manso, better known as Delay after the latter wept on live radio.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the Delay Show host lamented about how some people she picked up and helped to become somebody pay him back with bad deeds.

In the video which has since been reshared on various Instagram pages, Delay is seen sitting behind the console in the station's studio.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh