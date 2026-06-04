Singer Mzbel has labelled marriage as 'modern-day slavery', rejecting traditional domestic duties

She emphasised personal independence, refusing to fulfil burdensome expectations in relationships

Social media reactions showed divided opinions on her views concerning marriage and gender roles

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Ghanaian musician Belinda Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has declared that she has no intention of getting married, describing marriage as "modern-day slavery" and saying she sees no benefits in the institution.

Mzbel Says Marriage Is 'Modern-Day Slavery,' Rules Out Ever Getting Married

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix, the singer explained that traditional expectations placed on wives are incompatible with her beliefs about independence and personal freedom.

According to Mzbel, she is unwilling to take on domestic responsibilities such as cooking, cleaning, and serving a husband, arguing that adults should be capable of taking care of themselves.

"I refuse to be that kind of woman. A man must be mad if he expects me to sweep, serve him breakfast, and clean for him," she said.

The veteran musician stated that these expectations are among the reasons she has chosen not to marry and believes marriage offers her little value.

She further revealed that she would not encourage young women to get married, maintaining that the institution resembles what she described as "free slavery."

Mzbel said she is comfortable remaining independent and views herself as self-sufficient, adding that she is both the provider and caretaker in her own life.

While ruling out marriage, the singer noted that she is open to being in a romantic relationship. However, she stressed that she would walk away from any relationship in which a partner expects her to perform domestic duties she considers burdensome.

Her comments have sparked conversations on social media, where opinions remain divided on traditional gender roles, marriage, and personal independence.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to Mzbel's thoughts on marriage

The thoughts Mzbel shared about marriage have triggered mixed reactions on social media.

While many agreed with her, some felt she was espousing that position because she was in a good financial position, hence her lack of interest in marriage.

Others also suggested that Mzbel's position must be coming from her past experiences and trauma in relationships.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@sairkwameofficial1944 said:

"Mzbel is too real and matured...her voice alone gives joy."

@radisco9 said:

"Shallow-minded people wouldn't understand what she's saying."

@MarshalMiezah said:

"She is rich, that is why she doesn’t want to marry, anka speeeed."

@CINDYABENADANKWAH said:

"Watching this interview makes me understand why I really like her. She is my role model."

@codephisher said:

"Marriage is for companionship, it's not slavery, madam. Please don't pass this trauma to innocent people."

Mzbel drags Stonebwoy, exposes alleged terrible behaviour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel had called out her colleague artiste, Stonebwoy, speaking about their friendship fallout.

She also dragged the dancehall artist over his unacceptable reactions towards a supposed Grammy recognition.

Mzbel's rant on social media has triggered massive reactions, with many concerned netizens sharing mixed comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh