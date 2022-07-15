Ghanaian music veteran Ofori Amponsah has stated that helping other musicians get to stardom is one of his biggest mistakes

The Highlife star mentioned that he wrote for a lot of musicians and dropped some interesting names

Ofori Amponsah is one of the highly rated musicians in Ghana's history and has a good number of hit songs to his name

Ghanaian musician Ofori Amponsah, in an interview with TV XYZ, has revealed that helping other musicians is one of the biggest mistakes he made in his career.

According to the Highlife icon, writing for other stars and doing songs with them had a negative impact on his career.

He explained that because he had featured on the songs of many artists, show organizers preferred to call up artists who had him on his songs than he, Amponsah, to cut costs because, after all, his voice was on the record and did not need his presence. He said this hampered his music career.

He listed a few of the musicians he helped as Kofi B, Kofi Nti and Barosky. According to him, there are many more artists he helped. Ofori Amponsah stated that none of the musicians he featured in his songs wrote their verses except Samini.

He noted that he wrote the songs, and the featured artist sang his written verse. Finally, Ofori Amponsah cleared the air regarding his issues with the late Kofi B and mentioned that he did not rain curses on him, as some folks claim. Amponsah noted that he has nothing against Kofi B as he is a brother.

Brief Biography of Ofori Amponsah

Ofori Amponsah is a seasoned high-life musician who hails from Agogo in the Central Region of Ghana. He is famously known for the smash hit records "Asew", "Lady," "Emmanuella," "Odwo", and "Otoolege."

Ofori Amponsah has worked with numerous artists and has an album with fellow veteran Daddy Lumba, who aided in the upliftment of his career. Amponsah dropped out of school to pursue music, and it seems his decision paid off as he is now widely regarded as one of the best Ghanaian musicians in history.

