She alleged that some close friends and fellow gospel musicians connived with some media outlets to tear her first marriage apart

Recounting incidents from the past, she stated that her belief in God and having a supportive mother helped her overcome depression

Popular gospel musician, Empress Gifty, has disclosed that she was overwhelmed with the divorce process such that it put her into depression.

She indicated that her divorce from Prophet Prince Elisha Osei made her feel somewhat mentally unstable.

Empress Gifty. Photo Source: @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

In an interview on Okukuseku The Talk Show, she told the host, Emelia Brobbey that some trusted friends and fellow gospel musicians connived with some bloggers in the country to dissolve her first marriage with Prophet Osei.

Regardless of the influence the media had on her first marriage, Empress Gifty indicated that she has found another man to call her husband who is the best thing that has ever happened in her life. She stated that for this, her heart is full of gratitude to God.

Sharing her excitement about her new marriage, she praised Mr Hopeson Adorye and denounced her critics for destroying her first marriage.

"I prayed to God to allow my accusers to taste what I experienced when my marriage collapsed. Now, they have regretted their evil plans because what they did pushed me to Mr Adorye. Sometimes our troubles come in disguise; they come in pain, and when you are able to withstand it, what follows is joy."

She further stated that she is grateful to God for instilling in her the spirit of boldness, and a supportive mother to help her through those challenging moments. She hinted that if not for God and her mother, out of depression, she would have run from one radio station to the other to address rumours which were trending at the time.

"She (mother) said that a respectable man somewhere might be looking for a lady like me as a wife. She added that my time will come reason why I shouldn't pay attention to those who mocked me," Empress Gifty tearfully said.

While recounting the disgrace and shame she endured during those times, Empress Gifty broke down in tears. She noted that as a staunch believer in Christ coupled with being a gospel musician, unfortunately, she was not able to save her marriage.

"God changed my story for good. People said I was never going to bounce back or be able to release a song."

