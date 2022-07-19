Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku has shared his grass-to-grace story and how he struggled financially before becoming famous

The young star gave thanks to fellow actor Akabenezer as he was the one that helped him become popular

Fans were happy to see Kyekyeku shine and congratulated him on how far he has come as an actor

Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku has shared how he struggled during his humble beginnings and how he became popular as an actor with the help of fellow actor Akabenezer, also known as Dr Likee.

According to the young man, growing up was tough and being able to attend school was a struggle due to financial constraints his family faced.

Kyekyeku and Akabenezer/ Dr Likee Source: officialkyekyeku

Kyekyeku took to acting very young and put his all into the job. According to him, he almost opted not to attend Senior High School as it could potentially affect his acting career.

He finally settled on being a day student, and that afforded him to blend acting and schooling. The young star mentioned how difficult it was getting people to purchase the movies he featured in.

He would hawk the movies across town in hopes folks would buy them. He mentioned that there were times he could not even afford transportation to movie sets and had to sit on the laps of a friend before making it.

Kyekyeku mentioned that things turned around for him when he met fellow actor Akabenezer, also known as Dr Likee. Akabenezer's platform gave the young man his breakthrough as he trended on various social media platforms with the help of the skits he featured in.

Folks reacted to Kyekyeku's story in excitement as they congratulated him.

aqosuah wrote:

Akabenezer is a real gem. He didn't just introduced people to the movie industry, he brought in real talents. Sobolo, Gyamfi, 39, Confion, Jordan, Kyekyeku, Diana Asamoah and many more. God bless man like Akabenezer Kyekyeku is so funny, Kyekye Kyekye we love you❤️ keep being that lovely gu

Rebecca Lantey commented:

In fact this interview is actually one of the best I've watched soo far, laughed till the end. Eiiiii Kyekyeku shall never cease to amaze. In fact, Kyekyeku should've done his K)nk)nsa things to Kwaku Manu, I swear he would've killed the Interview

