Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. popularly known as Shatta Wale, arrived about 2 hours early for his interview at Accra-based radio station, Hitz FM.

He attributed his promptness to his personality and indicated that he was setting an example for his ardent followers.

Shatta Wale. Photo Source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Arriving at 6:23 am exactly for an interview scheduled for 8 am on Thursday, July 14, 2022, showed that Shatta Wale does not play with his time at all.

"I come too early, like upcoming artiste. Sometimes, we for show example to others make them follow. It's very important."

The 'On God' crooner stated that because he is a huge artiste both in Ghana and internationally, many people have the perception that he would show up late to his interviews.

However, he proved such people who think that of him wrong. He acknowledged that being punctual for his interview showed that he is serious in life.

Most at times, people dey see me say, Shatta right now he be too big so he no go wake up early. These are one of the things that I always want to show to people that it is always good to be serious in life.

