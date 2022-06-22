Real estate mogul Nana Kwame Cheddar's first son was one of the attendees for this year's prom night for students of GIS

The junior Cheddar arrived in his father's Rolls Royce ins style wearing what looks like a Richard Mille watch

Photos and a video of the appearance of Cheddar's son and his watch have caused mixed reactions online

Business mogul Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Ceasar, is known for his taste for high-end fashion and expensive cars.

It seems Cheddar's son is taking after his father's traits as a fashionista. The handsome young man exhibited signs at the 2022 Ghana International School (GIS) Prom.

Appearing at the even, Cheddar's son looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black tie to match.

Cheddar's son rocked a Richard Mille watch for GIS' 2022 Prom Photo source: @grahl_photography

The young Cheddar who arrived in his father's Rolls Royce came in the company of a beautiful young who was dressed in a black evening gown. They walked the red carpet hand-in-hand.

Cheddar's son rocks expensive Richard Mille watch

Apart from his fine suit, one other thing that stood out about Cheddar's son was his watch. He wore what looked like Richard Mille timepiece which is known to be one of the most expensive watches in the world.

A careful look at Cheddar Junior's watch shows it is like the Richard Mille RM11 type. Checks on the internet indicated that the type he wore cost over three million cedis.

Watch the video of the arrival of Cheddar's son below:

A photo of the arrival:

See his photo below (in the 4th frame) to have a look at the watch:

Ghanaians share mixed reactions to Cheddar's son's watch

The video and photos of the looks of Cheddar's son, especially the watch, have got many people reacting. While many talked about the goodness of money, others doubted the authenticity of the watch.

Video Of GIS Students Displaying Riches At Their 2022 Prom Night Causes Stir

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cheddar's son was not the only one who showed off at the GIS Prom.

A video from the prom night shows a lavish display of riches, style, and class from students who arrived in expensive cars

The video which surfaced on Twitter has stirred loads of reactions from tweeps who think these students are leaving in a different Ghana

Source: YEN.com.gh