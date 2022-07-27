A throwback photo of Tracey Boakye and her adorable fiancé Frank Badu Ntiamoah has surfaced online

The photo shows the two of them definitely enjoying their baecation somewhere outside the shores of Ghana

Many have gushed over the adorable duo as they praise Frank for keeping the relationship a secret till this date

A throwback photo of Tracey Boakye and her fiancé has surfaced online, and the two are definitely couple goals.

Tracey Boakye's fiancé Frank Badu Ntiamoah. Photo Source: @badufrank

Source: Instagram

The photo was shared on the official Instagram account of her fiancé, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, some moments after they both came out publicly to announce he was the man who has stolen Tracey's heart.

The date of the baecation was not disclosed in the post. However, the venue was outside Ghana's shores, and it was at Kapadokya (Cappadocia), Turkey.

The two were dressed in winter clothes and stood in the snow with Tracy wrapped in the arms of Frank as they posed to take a photo together.

Some Reactions From Netizens

osewusventures1:

LOWKEY IS ALWAYS THE MASTER OF THE GAME CONGRATS ONCE AGAIN ONUA

veronica_mame_adjowa_quansah_:

May God bless your new home ❣️

juversity:

Congratulation dearies.Thank you muting the enemies shut.❤️❤️❤️

macbrightampofo:

Smart move..

princessdeegh:

God bless ur beautiful union

leticiaaseda:

Wow i always thought of that.may God bless your union ❤️❤️❤️

winifredgommey:

congratulations to you both ... May our good Lord God protect your marriage

awuramaadomaaappiah:

Oyerepa, hwan na Obenya. May God bless you both

