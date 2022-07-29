A touching video of Tracey Boakye's mother praying for her at her wedding ceremony has gone viral

The video touched the heart of folks as they reacted to the heartwarming footage and expressed their happiness over the mother-daughter bond on display

The Ghanaian actress recently had her wedding ceremony, and the entire event was filled with gratifying moments

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has been trending for hours after she had her wedding ceremony in Kumasi.

Multiple videos have surfaced from the event that has pleased Ghanaians. The video that touched hearts the most was that of Tracey Boakye being showered with prayers and blessings by her mother.

The bride wore a gorgeous white gown with a veil over her head. Her mom lifted the veil while Tracey closed her eyes. Then, she proceeded to say a prayer for her.

Social Media Reaction

bolanle_bideymi was emotional over the video:

Who go come pray for me bayi ooo

marsdestiny7122 also wrote:

A praying parent , is powerful

fantegirl wrote:

Such a beautiful bride, congratulations dear

na.sa1471 was moved by the prayers:

May you please share, some of these Mama prayers please? Are any of them scripture inspired? Thanks in advance

