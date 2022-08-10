A young lady with a family who all have full body and facial hair has in a video amazed many people on social media

Many internet users said that it is evident that they all got the full hair from their mother who also has the same

Among those who reacted to her lovely clip were TikTokers who said that they all look uniquely beautiful

A young lady, Vicklin Watson, has gone online to reveal that she has much hair on her face and body, a thing she picked from her mother.

She is not the only person with the feature; her brother and sister also have the same thing. A video Watson shared online showed her face thickly covered in hair. Her arms are also not left out.

Many people said that the family look so beautiful. Photo source: TikTok/@vicklinwatson

Your sister is gorgeous

Out of all the family members, Watson's little sister seems to have a large amount of body hair. Many people said that the family is really unique and beautiful.

Social media users added the little sister is the most gorgeous among the family members.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

kamathenjwa3693 said:

"I love ur lil sis.. how Cani get pictures of her."

brittneylawrence85 said:

"Y’all so beautiful and unique."

3onekellyuk said:

"The wolf family."

user2066130718758 said:

"me and my daughter are like this."

Allyson said:

"You still cute just letting you know cause you’re prettier than me."

midnight skye said:

"i honestly wish i had that much confidence as yall."

TiffanyB said:

"That means you grow up healthy."

