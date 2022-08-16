Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo in a video, slayed in a gorgeous Muslim outfit that had her followers and the Islamic community gushing

The actress, who is known for regularly showing skin, went fully clothed as she slayed in a long silk dress

Poloo shared the video on her Instagram page, and it garnered a lot of likes and reactions as folks fawned over her and asked her to keep it up

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo has slayed in a gorgeous long Muslim outfit that has impressed many folks.

The actress recently switched to Islam, and it seems she is taking her new religion seriously as she asks for advice from respected Muslim personalities and celebrities.

Poloo is known for showing a bit of skin in her photos, but this time around, the new member of the Islamic community went fully clothed.

Akuapem Poloo wore a beautiful orange Abaya, which had some beautiful leopard stripe-like designs all over it. The actress had a pleasant look on her face as she proudly showed off the beautiful attire. She visited the mosque, where she bonded with some Muslim folks.

The video captured the attention of netizens, who immediately reacted with glee as they were happy to see Poloo take her new faith seriously.

Muslims And Well-wishers Admire Poloo

zydelshops wrote:

I’m soo proud of u dear,may Allah guide u in everything u do from now on

salamatu.amidu.37 also reacted:

You look pretty good sis

gal.mamas fawned over the actress:

Too cute in modesty can't love you less a fan from Gambia ❤

sawseshero8 was impressed:

I’m very happy to see you in Islam may Allah continue to bless you and reward you Aljanatul-Firdaus as your final destination..

