Kumawood actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win has stirred laughter on social media with his birthday message for Nana Ama McBrown.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

McBrown turned 45 years old on Monday, August 15, 2022. She celebrated with a parry with family and friends in Kumasi.

Lil Win who could not attend McBrown's birthday party did not celebrate the actress on social media as many others did.

Lil Win has sent a belate birthday wish to Nana Ama McBrown Photo source: @iamamamcbrown, @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

While many people might have read their own meanings, Lil Win has come out to state that it was a genuine oversight that made him fail to wish McBrown well.

In his attempt to make amends the actor-musician, the has shared a video of him and McBrown in one of the TV commercials they shot together.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Sharing the video, Lil Win noted that he did not intentionally refuse to celebrate McBrown but was a mistake. He thus apologised to his colleague and wished her a belated happy birthday.

"Eiiiiiiiiiiiii my big mommy and my superstar please am very sorry ooo because I don’t know my big sister am sorry please and happy birthday to you superstar God continue bless you ," he said.

Lil Win's birthday wish for McBrown stirs laugher

The birthday message from Lil Win to McBrown has stirred laughter among his followers. As someone whose account is known to be handled by someone else, fans expected a better construction of English. Many have thus concluded that the actor wrote the message himself with his limited knowledge of English.

See some of the hilarious comments below.

abena_serwaa_chary said:

"He wrote the caption himself. ."

sundayfatawu said:

"You type dis English by yourself."

rich4liife said:

"This is Lil Wayne's handwriting."

kis_siii1 said:

"This one de3 he wrote the caption on his own."brofo ben ni"

mr.amazingstudio said:

"Better late than never. You've done well Weezy❤️ much love❤️."

Baby Maxin prays for McBrown on her 45th b'day in adorable video

Meanwhile, McBrown and her daughter, Baby Maxin, had a lovely mother-child moment at her 45th birthday celebration in Kumasi.

Baby Maxin who is only three years old led a group of her friends to sing and pray for her mother in a video.

The gesture impressed the actress and TV personality who was left astonished and excited at the time.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh