"I Would Have Spent All My Nine Lives Loving You": Strongman Pens Sweet Birthday Message To Nana Ama
- Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner has written a heartfelt message to his longtime girlfriend, Nana Ama Strong, as she celebrates her birthday
- In a sweet post, he shared a lovely photo of Nana Ama and wrote in the caption that if he were a cat, he would've spent all his nine loves loving her
- Fans gush over the sweet message and also wished Nana Ama a happy birthday
Ghanaian rapper Osei Kwaku Vincent, known as Strongman Burner, penned a sweet message to his girlfriend, Nana Ama Strong, on her birthday.
Taking to social media, he wrote that Nana Ama was the best thing that happened to him.
Strongman celebrates Nana Ama's birthday
In the post on his Instagram page, Strongman wished he were a cat so that he could love Nana Ama for nine lifetimes. He also expressed gratitude that she had stayed with him for eight good years without any issues.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
He wrote in the caption of the birthday post:
If I was a cat, I would have spent all my nine lives loving you Babe ❤️
Happy birthday to an amazing, adorable and pretty soul @nanaamastrong. Onyame Nhyira wo Odo
When writing this report, Strongman's post had gathered more than 2,500 likes and several comments.
See the heartwarming post below:
Ghanaians react to the post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below. Many fans wished Nana Ama a long life filled with prosperity.
hug.doris said:
Happy birthday beautiful
akwaboahmusic wrote:
Happiest birthday dear!!! @nanaamastrong GOD bless you abundantly ❤❤❤
kei_llah said:
Awww my February couple..God bless her..pretty people are born in February ❤️
nanaamastrong herself wrote:
Awwwnnn thanks my love❤️
eferuthy wrote:
Happy Birthday Mrs. Strong
Christian Atsu's wife dedicates a song to him a year after his passing, emotional lyrics touches hearts
adepakukuah said:
Happy birthday Sis God bless your new age with Grace
Stonebwoy Pens Sweet Message To Celebrate Wife Dr Louisa's 33rd Birthday
YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall artiste Stonebwoy wished his lovely wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, a happy 33rd birthday.
Sharing the images on his vibrant Instagram account, Stonebwoy proved he is a romantic husband. He said:
"It is Ordained To Be, A Queen After My Heart ❤️ Life is the Ultimate ‼️ Double Blessings, Celebrate +1."
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh