Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner has written a heartfelt message to his longtime girlfriend, Nana Ama Strong, as she celebrates her birthday

In a sweet post, he shared a lovely photo of Nana Ama and wrote in the caption that if he were a cat, he would've spent all his nine loves loving her

Fans gush over the sweet message and also wished Nana Ama a happy birthday

Ghanaian rapper Osei Kwaku Vincent, known as Strongman Burner, penned a sweet message to his girlfriend, Nana Ama Strong, on her birthday.

Taking to social media, he wrote that Nana Ama was the best thing that happened to him.

Strongman celebrates Nana Ama's birthday

In the post on his Instagram page, Strongman wished he were a cat so that he could love Nana Ama for nine lifetimes. He also expressed gratitude that she had stayed with him for eight good years without any issues.

He wrote in the caption of the birthday post:

If I was a cat, I would have spent all my nine lives loving you Babe ❤️

Happy birthday to an amazing, adorable and pretty soul @nanaamastrong. Onyame Nhyira wo Odo

When writing this report, 's post had gathered more than 2,500 likes and several comments.

See the heartwarming post below:

Ghanaians react to the post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below. Many fans wished Nana Ama a long life filled with prosperity.

hug.doris said:

Happy birthday beautiful

akwaboahmusic wrote:

Happiest birthday dear!!! @nanaamastrong GOD bless you abundantly ❤❤❤

kei_llah said:

Awww my February couple..God bless her..pretty people are born in February ❤️

nanaamastrong herself wrote:

Awwwnnn thanks my love❤️

eferuthy wrote:

Happy Birthday Mrs. Strong

adepakukuah said:

Happy birthday Sis God bless your new age with Grace

