Ghanaian musician Mr Drew shared a video of himself dancing with his twin brother, and their identical looks have stunned folks

The two brothers had a good time in the comfort of their home as they danced in the compound while wearing matching t-shirts

The video stirred reactions on social media as folks fawned over the adorable pair and marvelled at their looks

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian musician, Mr Drew, shared a video on his Instagram page that surprised many folks. In the video, Drew was dancing with his twin brother.

The pair had very similar facial features. The only thing that could tell them apart was their hairdo. Mr Drew sported his infamous bald look while his brother had a rasta hairdo.

Mr Drew And Twin Brother Source: mrdrewofficial

Source: Instagram

The adorable twins wore matching tops as they showed off their enthralling dance steps, which had many Ghanaians gushing.

Mr Drew is known to be a good dancer, but peeps had no idea he had a brother who could dance and looked just like him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video gained a lot of traction. Netizens could not get over it and marvelled at how much the brothers looked like each other.

Ghanaians Marvel At Mr Drew And Brother

reachghanadotcom said:

We are still trying to figure out the real Mr Drew in this video

nesly_nefertiti also commented:

Same face

_oyoeb wrote:

Blood is thicker than water

_meekaydc made a funny comment:

By their nose you shall know them

deborah.serwaaakoto was in awe:

Awwwwwww the resemblance

Black Sherif Does Energetic Performance In Peculiar Outfit; Video Stirs Reactions On Social Media

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article that young Ghanaian musician Black Sherif shook social media after a video of him performing in a peculiar outfit surfaced.

Black Sherif wore huge, yellow cargo pants and a tight body con top while he danced energetically on stage.

His outfit had folks on social media talking as they questioned his fashion choices and wondered why he wore such an attire.

Aside from his dress code, many netizens were impressed with Black Sherif's performance as they marvelled at his dance moves.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh