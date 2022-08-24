Famous Nigerian entertainer and social media star, Bob Risky, has officially made known her intentions of coming to Ghana

The crossdresser took to her private Instagram page to break the news to her Ghanaian fans about her coming into the country

However, one cannot tell whether her Ghanaian fans are willing to receive her since she has turned off comments under the post

Popular Nigerian socialite, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju aka Bob Risky, has announced that he would be taking over Ghana in August.

Bob Risky. Photo Source: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Sharing the announcement on her official Instagram page, the crossdresser, who is transforming to be a woman hinted that she would be in the country from August 27th to 29th, 2022.

The purpose of her visit is not known, but many are guessing she would be here to meet her fans for a 'Meet and Greet' event. Captioning the post, she wrote,

See you all soon

Bob, who calls herself the 'Most Talked About Nigerian' celebrity, has also turned off the comments for that particular post on her private Instagram page.

However, some fans believe her coming to Ghana poses a threat to the slay queens in Ghana. Some people assume she has extended her market to Ghana, thus jeopardising the business of slay queens in the country.

Announcement stirs up reactions on social media

ginnelle.xx:

Ghana slay Queens your role model is coming, since you guys have been posting her/his video on snap everyday as motivation

_ms_oforiwaa:

We will soon see yaanom dancing adowa to welcome him/her at kotoka ☺️

kojo_michel:

Sam George will be waiting for him

aquiyaagyeiwaa:

@mampeee @kandy_girl_gh1 come and see our Mummy of Lagos Is over for Gh girls Wahala be like bicycle oo in Tosin’s voice

realnanakofi:

BRO @bobrisky222 IS COMING TO GHANA

maame_abenaaaaa:

Please tag tornado for me

sona_grey:

Bob here no big like Nigeria ooo so anywhere u go hide in Ghana here Sam Goerge will visit u with his team

blacka__1:

Make una clear road for senior man

enoly_larbi:

Ay3ka ooo Ay3ka

priscillaadiepena11:

He will get people to welcome him at the airport ama Ghana will never disappoint

lady_nurse_berla:

Influencer ?? What and who is he/she influencing?

urspeakative:

Ah Awurade

iamefya:

Why has he disabled comments on this post on his page though? Anka he naaa he’ll regret it. Nonsense.

he_loves_wale:

Very soon we go see “party with Bob” and the slay queens of our land will definitely show up

Source: YEN.com.gh