Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has come hard at critics after he announced that he would be visiting Nigeria for a Media

The 'On God' crooner has come out after he was trending on social media for unpleasant comments he made against Nigerian artists in 2021

He, however, didn't seem saddened by the trolls and critics and went ahead to make two different tweets which were in jest

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has come out to address critics who have called him out after announcing his Nigeria Media Tour with a flier on August 23, 2022.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king after realising that many music lovers were coming at him after he went on a series of rants on Twitter in 2021, relaying his displeasure about Nigerian artists.

A video also circulated on social media emphasised that he didn't need the traction from Nigeria to promote his songs. He stated that he wouldn't follow in their footsteps, unlike his fellow Ghanaian musicians who travel all the way to Nigeria to push their songs.

In the video, he slammed Nigerians, saying,

"I don't need Nigeria promotion for anything. As e dey, people see the things wey we do," he said.

However, the 'On God' hitmaker has come out o clarify his intentions of visiting Nigeria. He stated emphatically that it is not a promotion tour for his upcoming album, 'Gift of God', but is a media tour.

In a tweet, he said,

I said media tour, not promo tour!

He further stated in jest that he is visiting the country to research Nigeria's oil reserves, which the country is known for. He, however, didn't seem bothered by the criticism as he added a series of laughing emojis to the tweet.

I am only travelling with my best friend to go and do oil research, and u ppl are complaining ok, continue

He also shared another tweet acknowledging that he was aware of the various publications on the various news portals and in the media surrounding his sudden change of thoughts about visiting Nigeria for a media tour.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, announced that he will be undergoing a media tour in Nigeria to promote his Gift of God (GoG) Album.

He took to his social media pages to share a flier that had some details of his media tour in Nigeria. On the flier, it reads,

This announcement comes days after he announced the release date for the much-anticipated and much-awaited album, Gift of God.

