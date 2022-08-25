Ghanaian actress and singer Hajia4Real, Known in private life as Mona Montrage Faiz, has added a new car to her fleet.

The new car happens to be a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon painted in a shade of blue. The car is freshly registered.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, cruising around town in the new car.

Hajia4Real has added a G-Wagon to her fleet of cars Phoo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a black t-shirt over a short blue jeans skirt and pair of black heels, the Fine Girl singer stepping down with smiles.

Holding a yellow-coloured paper file, she turned around to show her back to the camera as she closed the car's door. She shook her body

The last part of the video showed the customised registration plate of the car which read: 'M-22-22'.

See the video below:

Hajia4Real's G-Wagon stirs reactions

The video of Hajia4Real's new car has sparked reactions online with many people sharing varying opinions.

classyy_sophia said:

"Ask again oo but then all that glitters is not gold wai."

lameenwataara said:

"Is she in a different Ghana?"

tglennadjare said:

"And they say the economy is hard."

ben.wright.12139 said:

"Hahahahahahaha you to go and do the ETUO some oooooooo, do you know how much she charges to open them as£ cheeks ."

Hajia4Real Flaunts Rolls Royce, Bentley, Range Rover & Other Expensive Cars In Her Mansion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Hajia4Real had opened the doors of her Trassaco estate mansion.

She showed her fans around the plush house as she held a big birthday party for her daughter, Naila, on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

A video sighted on the Instagram page, @ghhyper, shows Hajia4Real's mansion with a neatly paved compound. The video showed the part of the house where she parks her cars.

Source: YEN.com.gh