The founder of Kantanka Automobile, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, turned 73 years old on August 26

His family has held a lavish birthday party at the residence of his son, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr, to celebrate him

Videos show moments Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr and his wife took to the dance floor to show off in style

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's 73rd birthday party was nothing short of class, grandeur, and extravagance, with family and loved ones in attendance to celebrate his special day.

The founder of Kantanka Automobile turned 73 years old on Thursday, August 26, and was showered with uplifting messages from the press, celebrities, and Ghanaians.

At his 73rd birthday party held in Accra at the mansion of his son, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr, there were performances from the likes of Kofi Kinaata.

Famous personalities, including the comic actor Akrobeto, were in attendance, with bloggers present to take visuals.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's son and chief executive officer of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr, and his wife joined other attendees on the dance floor to show off in style.

