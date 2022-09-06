Popular Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses in Ghana. The actress of four always glows and flaunts her radiant natural skin whenever she is around her children.

Nadia Buari. Photo Source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

The multiple award-winning actress has been blessed with twins born in 2015, the third child born in 2017, and the last child born in 2018.

Sharing details of their birth in a lovely Father's Day message to her husband on June 17 2018, in an Instagram post, she wrote,

"Along this journey came the season of February 2015 when we welcomed our gorgeous set of twin girls. Then, In February 2017 we were blessed with another beautiful girl. And then, In January 2018, we were blessed again with our adorable munchkin who made the Grand Entry into this world."

Nadia Buari's children often feature on her officially verified Instagram page, @iamnadiabuari, without showing the front view of their faces.

YEN.com.gh dives into seven photos and videos of the children of the celebrated actress.

1. Video of them exchanging cheek kisses

In this video, Nadia and one of her daughters shared an adorable moment together as the little girl showered kisses on her mother. The little girl was wrapped in her mother's arms while hers wrapped around her mother's neck.

In the video, the camera was focused on Nadia's face and only captured the little girl's side view and a portion of her face.

The little girl's curly hair was tied into a top knot, with the other half also tied into a knot.

2. Cuddles and hugs

In this stacked post, two out of the four kids of the stunning actress are featured.

One could tell from the photos that Nadia wanted to capture some photos alone. However, her daughters, who always want to be around her, bombed the pictures.

In the photos, as usual, the kids either looked away or bowed their heads to avoid the camera capturing their faces.

3. Play and happiness

It is always a fun and memorable time with her kids when Nadia shares videos instead of pictures.

With the videos, one could visualise how the kids look and even picture how they behave when they are around their mother.

In this video, two of her kids, together with the actress, formed a circle as they held each other's hands and jumped continuously on the bed.

4. Playground moment flooded with mommy's love

Nadia Buari and her daughters take some of the cutest photos even though viewers don't get to see their faces.

However, details such as full body photos and even the texture of their hair give away enough information to know what they look like without seeing their faces.

In these photos, the eldest of her daughters was playing at a private playground when the actress approached her. From the side view, one could tell the striking resemblance Nadia shares with her daughter.

5. Music time with mother and daughter

In this photo, noting down some striking resemblances between mother and daughter, one could tell that the two have similar hair textures and have close to the same skin tones.

This denotes that even with her daughter's eyes closed in these photos, one can picture what she looks like by just looking at Nadia Buari.

Also, from the series of photos shared from that particular moment, one could tell that Nadia does get goofy with her kids and truly bonds with them over fun activities.

From the photos shared, it looks like Nadia and her daughter were bonding over music, from the guitar in her hand.

6. Nadia Buari receives loads of kisses from her daughter

As for kisses, the actress surely receives a number of them from her kids, and Nadia always beams with smiles, her dimples pop out, and her eyes glow like the stars.

Even though she always shows their backs and side views, many fervent followers of the actress always gush over their beautiful curly hair and the beautiful chemistry Nadia shares with her kids.

7. Travel diaries with Nadia Buari and her four charming kids

As part of spending quality time with her kids, she books trips outside the shores of Ghana as they explore different locations,

In this photo, her followers almost get to see the faces of her kids per the angle from which the photos were shot.

Source: YEN.com.gh