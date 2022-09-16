Kafui Danku is in party mode as she celebrates the third birthday of her son and second child, Titan Pitcher

The award-winning actress shared adorable photos of her son looking chic to commemorate his birthday

Juliet Ibrahim, Kobi Rana as well as followers of Kafui Danku wished Titan a happy birthday, sending him kind words

It is probably raining balloons, gifts and birthday cakes in the house of Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku. The writer is celebrating three years since she became a mom of two as her son Titan Pitcher turns three.

Kafui Danku celebrates son's 3rd birthday Photo Source: @kafuidance

Source: Instagram

Kafui Danku made her way to her verified Instagram account, sharing photos of the birthday boy in two posts. In the first post, Titan wore a white shirt over a pair of trousers with customized suspenders and a bow tie. She captioned the first post;

Dear country men and women, It’s an honour to be the mother of your president. You’re welcome ❤️

In the second post, a smiling Titan covered his suspender with a vest, highlighting his bow tie. Captioning the second post, Kafui Danku wrote;

Dear future daughter-in-law, all you have to do is thank me with “Sika, lifui kple kotoklobo!” ( gold, frankincense, and myrrh)…. YOU’RE WELCOME ❤️

Titan is Kafui Danku's son with Canadian husband, Kojo Pitcher. The couple has been together for 12 years and were blessed with a daughter Lorde Pitcher in 2017 and Titan, in 2019.

