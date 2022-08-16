Multiple award-winning filmmaker, Kafui Danku, celebrated her special day on August 16, 2022, as she turns a year older

She graced social media with her presence dressed in all red to mark the beginning of her birthday celebrations on social media

Many have thronged the comment section of the posts to share some lovely messages for the phenomenal actress

Multiple award-winning filmmaker, Kafui Danku, celebrated her birthday on August 16, 2022, and she dropped some beautiful photos to mark the day.

Kafui Danku.Photo Source: @kafuidanku

Source: Instagram

To reveal her new age to her ardent followers, she had a cake placed on the table, garnished with some sliced fruits and flowers.

The cake had candles of the numbers three and eight, lit and already in flames. She then removed the right and replaced it with a nine to indicate that she is no longer 38 years old but 39.

For her birthday shoot, she wore a star-studded red dress. It was an all-red affair as she wore shiny red lipgloss on her lips to create a statement.

She wore a corset dress that has beautiful sparkling elements attached to the cleavage area and the skirt area to create a striking pattern in her look.

Her hair was short and hang over her shoulders as she beamed with smiles and excitement for her big day.

Captioning one of the posts on her officially verified Instagram page, she wrote,

Mercy said YES! Our age is merely the number of years the world has been enjoying us. Guess how old I am today #GodIsFaithful

She praised God for adding one more year to her age. She highlighted that age is nothing but a number which signifies the number of years the world has been enjoying one's presence.

Captioning the other post on her page, she wrote,

I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works,my soul knows it very well #GodIsFaithful

Netizens celebrate Kafui Danku on her special day

esiadjeiwaa_8:

Happy birthday to you mama Kaf❤️❤️❤️

_.officialmcdaniels:

Good health and more wealth

roselynfelli:

Happy birthday darling, enjoy your day ❤️

nkunim_fashion_hub_backup:

You look gorgeous at 39 years, may God continue to bless and protect

cjzmakeover:

Lady in red happy birthday

jennybert7:

U are a true definition of an ewe lady, beautiful❤️ and gorgeous❤️, HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY,GOD BLESS YOU,my role model , BIG UPS TO MY FELLOW EWES(Ayigbe fuor)

